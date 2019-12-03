Typhoon Kammuri hits Philippines, disrupting travel, work

MANILA (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Typhoon Kammuri made landfall in the Philippines' main island of Luzon, unleashing damaging winds and torrential rain that can cause widespread flooding.

At least one person died and more than 217,000 people fled their homes even before the typhoon hit Sorsogon province in south Luzon late Monday (Dec 2).

The city of Manila suspended local government work, while authorities ordered Manila airport closed for 12 hours starting 11am Tuesday.

Government offices and schools were closed in affected areas and utilities firms appealed for patience ahead of anticipated power outages. The coastguard halted commercial sea travel in affected areas.

Kammuri is packing maximum winds of 155kmh near the centre and gusts of up to 235kmh, the nation's weather bureau said in its 8am report.

The eyewall of the typhoon, locally known as Tisoy, is bringing violent winds and intense rainfall in four provinces in the Bicol region.

"Damaging winds will spread into Metro Manila Tuesday afternoon and evening," Accuweather said on its website. Many areas in Luzon "will be at risk for flooding and mudslides," it said.

Authorities also warned of landslides, storm surges and floods triggered by heavy winds and rain.

Local television showed footage of the main airport in Legazpi province with cables, lighting and panels hanging from the ceiling.

Related Story Singaporeans in Philippines urged to take precautions as Typhoon Kammuri nears

Related Story Thousands evacuated, flights cancelled as Typhoon Kammuri churns towards Philippines

Pictures posted by social media users showed waves crashing against bulwarks, felled trees and signage, and some minor damage to electricity poles.

The Philippines is hosting the South-east Asian Games and organisers postponed several events, including the surfing, kayak, windsurfing, sailing and canoe contests.