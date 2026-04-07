Two S’poreans fined $319 each, given community service orders for littering in JB

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A simulation of the Community Service Order, which may be imposed on those convicted of littering, in Johor Bahru on Jan 20.

JOHOR BAHRU - Two Singaporean men have each been fined RM1,000 (S$319) and ordered to perform community service by the Johor Bahru Sessions Court after pleading guilty to littering in a public place.

Lim Hu Shen and Tan Boon Haw, both 38, admitted to the charges after they were read out in Mandarin before judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim on April 7.

Lim, an architect, and Tan, a project manager, were also ordered to perform six hours of community service at a rate of two hours per day within a period of not more than six months.

The fine was imposed in default a month’s jail.

According to the charge sheets, they disposed solid waste, namely cigarette butts, in a public area instead of designated bins.

The offence was committed in front of the main entrance of a mall in Johor Bahru between 11am and 11.11am on January 3.

The charge was framed under Section 77A(1) of the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007, which also allows for a community service order under Section 77B(1) of the same legislation.

The offence carries a fine of up to RM2,000 and a maximum of 12 hours of community service upon conviction. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK