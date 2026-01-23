Two foreigners first to be charged for littering under Malaysia’s new law

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Bangladeshi national Sultan Md (left) and Indonesian Anita Lukman (centre) were charged at the Sessions Court in Johor Bahru on Jan 23.

JOHOR BAHRU – Two foreign nationals became the first individuals in Malaysia to be charged at the Sessions Court with littering in public .

Bangladeshi national Sultan Md , 28, and Indonesian Anita Lukman, 49, were brought to court on the morning of Jan 23 .

Anita, an odd-job worker, pleaded guilty to throwing a cigarette butt and a drink bottle onto the pavement, not into the designated bin for solid waste.

She committed the offence in Jalan Ibrahim Sultan in Stulant Laut in Johor Bahru at around 12.41am on Jan 1 .

Anita, who was unrepresented, asked for a lighter punishment, saying she is a single mother and has to care for two school-aged children, aged eight and 15.

“I am only helping my friend with odd jobs, and my children will risk skipping school if I do not send enough money home,” she said, tearing up.

Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation prosecuting officer Siti Adora Rahtiman asked for a suitable punishment for the accused as a lesson to her and the public about littering in public.

Sessions Judge Nor Aziati Jaafar ordered Anita to pay a fine of RM500 (S$160), in default of 15 days’ imprisonment, and to serve six hours of community service.

The court instructed her to serve the community service order within six months of the sentence, up to two hours a day, or risk being fined RM2,000 to RM10,000 if she fails to do so.

Separately, factory worker Sultan was charged with a similar offence, which he committed in the same area at around 1.27am on Jan 1.

However, he requested a Bangladeshi translator, as he did not fully understand the charge.

The court allowed the request and set Jan 28 for the next mention with a Bangladeshi translator.

The Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672) came into force nationwide on Jan 1.

Under the law, offenders may be fined up to RM2,000, and the court may also impose a community service order of up to six months, involving work not exceeding 12 hours in total. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK