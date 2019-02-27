Trump-Kim Summit: Media centre in Hanoi offers working spaces and well-loved Vietnamese food

HANOI - About 3,000 journalists from 40 countries have gathered in Hanoi for the summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Vietnamese government opened the International Media Centre on Tuesday (Feb 26) to provide common working spaces and private studios for the journalists.

It is located in the Cultural Friendship Palace that was built in 1985 with the help of the former Soviet Union.

The centre is open round the clock. Its dining hall serves not just a buffet spread but also well-loved traditional Vietnamese street food from famous Hanoi establishments.

These include Bun Cha, a rustic dish of charcoal-grilled pork on noodles drenched in a spicy fish sauce.

There is also Banh Khuc, a dish of sticky rice, pork and green beans with a fragrant, buttery taste.

The classic Pho is a thin rice noodle soup with beef bathed in a sweet broth spiced with cinnamon, anise, cardamom and clove.

Besides the delicious spread, journalists can also go on free tours around Hanoi.

Mr Kim and Mr Trump are expected to have a one-on-one meeting on Wednesday at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel before having dinner.

The main summit is set for Thursday.