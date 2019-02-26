Trump will have initial meeting with North Korea's Kim on Wednesday evening

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (right) walks with US President Donald Trump during their historic summit in Singapore, on June 12, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for an initial one-on-one meeting on Wednesday (Feb 27) evening in Vietnam followed by dinner with advisers, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters on Air Force One.

Trump is slated to arrive in Vietnam late Tuesday local time.

On Wednesday morning he will hold a meeting with Vietnamese leaders before the start of the summit with North Korea that evening.

Follow-up meetings with Kim will take place on Thursday.

 

