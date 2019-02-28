Trump-Kim Summit: Experts weigh in on collapse of talks

HANOI - United States President Donald Trump's second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un collapsed on Thursday (Feb 28) without an agreement between the two leaders, plunging future talks on Pyongyang's nuclear programme into question.

"Sometimes you have to walk," Mr Trump said at a news conference in Hanoi after negotiations ended early, though he also said "we had a really, I think, productive time."

"It was about the sanctions. Basically they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, and we couldn't do that," Mr Trump said.

With the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula up in the air, here are some expert takes on the situation:

OUTRIGHT FAILURE

"1. Summit is an outright failure 2. But Trump made the right decision to push for more than minimal steps and take no deal over a bad deal. 3. However, not clear where it goes from here when leaders can't agree. 4. No summit for a while." - Dr Victor Cha, Korea chair at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, on Twitter.

"SHORT-LIVED" LOVE AFFAIR

"This may be the end of "short-lived" love affair between Trump and Kim. Despite Trump's vowing that there may be more meetings in the future, in reality it will be very difficult for Trump to arrange another experimental summit meeting, due to mounting domestic opposition as well as his weakening political standing at home. He may not be able to muster an extra political energy and time to pay attention to North Korea as he is mired with scandals and as he faces elections soon." - Dr Lee Seong-hyon from Sejong Institute think-tank in South Korea, in comments to The Straits Times.

TWO TEMPERAMENTAL MEN

"It is little wonder these negotiations broke down after Trump has spent more time in office blowing up nuclear treaties than building them. The failure of these talks is further evidence that denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula cannot be left with these two temperamental men. We need a real plan rooted in the international community and treaties like the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which the Koreas could join tomorrow and begin the disarmament process with legitimacy." - Mr Akira Kawasaki, member of International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), in comments to The Straits Times.