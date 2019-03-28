'Tired' Thai PM Prayut put on saline drip at work

BANGKOK - It must be the rigours of Thailand's first nationwide exercise in democracy since a military coup in 2014.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has been pictured receiving intravenous saline infusion while working at Government House on Thursday (March 28), days after the country's general election on Sunday produced inconclusive results, ensuing in an ongoing power struggle.

In a photo posted on the Facebook account "Gen.Prayut Chan-o-cha", the 65-year-old army general is seated at his desk, dressed in a white shirt with long sleeves rolled up to his elbows. On his left, there is a medical intravenous pole with a saline bottle hung on it. The tube from the bottle appears to be feeding into his left hand.

Colonel Athisit Chaiyanuwat, an assistant government spokesman, explained that Mr Prayut was tired and sought the saline drip from a doctor from Phramongkutklao Hospital to avoid falling ill.

The prime minister has often received similar treatment during his frequent and tiring overseas trips, the spokesman said.

Mr Prayut had no external appointments on Thursday. On Friday, he is due to host the last of his weekly nationally televised talk shows from Government House.