SINGAPORE - As Indonesia kicks off its maiden presidency of the high-profile Group of 20 (G-20) on Wednesday (Dec 1), the heat is on for President Joko Widodo to prove he is a force to be reckoned with, observers say.

Known to shy away from foreign policy, he had stepped out of his comfort zone last month to speak at the G-20 summit in Rome, and then at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland.