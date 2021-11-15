Widodo wants to expand Indonesia's role in international affairs: Report

JAKARTA (JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) President Joko Widodo, after scoring key commitments during his recent overseas trip, appears to be seeking to expand the country's role in international affairs as it prepares to assume leadership positions in strategic multilateral forums in the coming years.

In December, Indonesia will begin its year-long presidency of the Group of 20 (G-20), during which it will host 150 meetings throughout the country, ending with an international summit in Bali next year.