Widodo wants to expand Indonesia's role in international affairs: Report

In December, Indonesia will begin its year-long presidency of the Group of 20 and will host 150 meetings throughout the country.
JAKARTA (JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) President Joko Widodo, after scoring key commitments during his recent overseas trip, appears to be seeking to expand the country's role in international affairs as it prepares to assume leadership positions in strategic multilateral forums in the coming years.

