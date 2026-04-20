Thunderstorms and heavy rain in Malaysia to persist until May

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Wet conditions are expected typically in the afternoons and evenings, particularly on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

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PETALING JAYA – Malaysia is bracing itself for more wet weather as the thunderstorms and heavy rain pelting parts of the country in the later parts of the day are not set to end any time soon.

Instead, the conditions are expected to persist until May, which is when the inter-monsoon period ends, say weather experts.

Emeritus Professor Fredolin Tangang, a climatologist, said: “These weather conditions are typical for this (inter-monsoon) period. Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected typically in the afternoons and evenings, particularly on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

“Along with this comes the increasing likelihood of flash floods.”

Dr Fredolin, who is also an Academy of Sciences Malaysia fellow, said rainfall along the west coast of the peninsula usually peaks between April and May during the inter-monsoon period.

The inter-monsoon period began on March 29 and is expected to last until late May, before Malaysia transitions to the south-west monsoon, which brings about relatively drier weather.

Emeritus Professor Azizan Abu Samah, a meteorologist from Universiti Malaya, said there are two periods of peak rainfall for the west coast of the peninsula, namely in April and October.

This is unlike on the east coast, which only has one peak during the early stage of the north-east monsoon, which usually sets in around November, said Datuk Azizan.

“The peaks are related to the north-south movement of the inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ), with the current episode owing to the northward march of the ITCZ,” he said.

Dr Azizan added that Malaysia is currently still in the neutral phase of the El Nino-Southern Oscillation, and not that of a La Nina or El Nino.

“There is, however, an expected shift to the El Nino by the year-end, but it is unclear if it will be a weak or strong one,” he said.

Malaysian Meteorological Department director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the inter-monsoon period brings light winds from varying directions, conducive to the formation of thunderstorm clouds.

“This can result in heavy rain and strong winds over a short period, especially during the evening and early parts of the night,” he said.

He added that these conditions are forecast for most parts of the west coast and interior of the peninsula, as well as the western parts of Sabah and Sarawak.

“These conditions can cause flash floods, fallen trees and damage to weak structures,” he said, warning the public to be more cautious during these periods and to follow weather forecasts and alerts issued by the department.

This past week, heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of the peninsula, with several cases of fallen trees.

On April 18 , a retaining wall near Jalan Abang Haji Openg in Kuala Lumpur collapsed after heavy rain.

A mud flood also occurred there, resulting in a stop-work order issued for the Federal Park Administrative Zone office project in Bukit Kiara. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK