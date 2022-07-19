The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: The screaming schoolgirls of Kelantan

Synopsis: In this special series, The Straits Times dives into some of the greatest unsolved mysteries in South-east Asia, and examines the underlying issues that they exposed.
In this episode, we revisit the spate of mass hysteria in Malaysia's north-eastern state of Kelantan to find out why the disorder is more prevalent among schoolgirls.
ST Regional Correspondent Jia Ning Tan speaks to Ustaz Abd Rashid Ahmad, faith healer and spokesman of an Islamic medical facility called Darussyifa, and Mr Robert Bartholomew, a medical sociologist and co-author of Mass Hysteria in Schools: A Worldwide History Since 1566.
She also interviewed a woman who has had a brush with mass hysteria as a schoolgirl and wanted to be identified only as Nur.
Highlights (click/tap above): (Headphones recommended)
1:53 The Ketereh Secondary School in Kelantan gripped by a fast-spreading screaming plague in July 2018
3:31 Students say they saw a tall, dark figure in the school compound
4:57 Ustaz Abdul Rashid Ahmad says the tall, dark figure is an evil spirit that possesses the weak-minded
9:29 Scientists conduct an experiment to prove that people could be tricked into perceiving ghosts
11:52 Mr Bartholomew describes Kelantan’s screaming schoolgirl occurrences as a collective stress reaction
15:08 Girls and women are more likely to experience mass hysteria than men
19:17 Nur says the mass hysteria episode that happened to her left a permanent mark
Produced by: Tan Jia Ning (jianing@sph.com.sg), Magdalene Fung (magfung@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Penelope Lee and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Follow The Unsolved Mysteries Of South-east Asia podcast series here every third Tuesday of the month till July:
Channel: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wu3W
Spotify: https://str.sg/wuJ9
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Jia Ning Tan's articles: https://str.sg/wEq4
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!