The tragedy of Rohingya refugees: Sin Chew Daily contributor

KUALA LUMPUR (SIN CHEW DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - In the early morning of April 20, 528 Myanmar Rohingya refugees who were detained in the temporary centre in Penang fled reportedly en masse.

To date, most of them have been rearrested by the police, but six had died in a traffic accident. The reason for the escape is still under investigation. It is estimated that there are currently between 100,000 and 150,000 Rohingya refugees in Malaysia.

Amidst the Malaysian multi-ethnic communities who follow a diversity of religious beliefs, there are distinctive feelings and perceptions pertaining to Rohingya refugees. This means some accept their presence and some don't.

As far as the average ethnic Chinese is concerned, their perception is that the country's Muslim majority ruling government's "hidden agenda" for accepting refugees is largely religiously linked. Rohingya refugees, being Muslims, could add up to the Muslim majority of the country's population.

But for small Chinese contractors, they would not object to a source of cheap labour readily available when refugees flood in. In any case, the tragedy of the persecution of Rohingya Muslims as refugees is not their own choice. From a humanitarian perspective, it is necessary for us to know more about the cause and effect of this tragedy.

Colonial past

Let's start with the British colonial period in Myanmar. According to anthropological research, the distant ancestors of the Burmese people came from the Yunnan area of China. They first built their kingdom capital in a northern mountainous plain in the present-day Myanmar.

Later, with population growth and the discovery of rich and fertile lands in the lower reaches of the Irrawaddy River, which flows south to the Indian Ocean, they gradually moved south. By the beginning of the 19th century, the area along the southwestern coast of Myanmar bordering East Bengal was still sparsely populated.

From 1824 to 1885, Britain launched three wars of aggression against Burma, and finally occupied all of Burma and incorporated it into a unified colonial administrative region attached to India.

In order to develop agriculture in the north-western Arakan area along the coast of Myanmar, the British colonial government initiated Rohingya settlers from East Bengal into that area by leasing them land for farming. Rohingya settlers began to live alongside Burmese Buddhists, Muslims and Hindus who had settled in the Arakan state earlier.

During the British colonial era, Rohingya people travelled actually freely between Bangladesh and Myanmar. Before World War II, armed conflicts over land claims between the Rohingya and Buddhists had occasionally occurred, sowing the seeds of hatred between the two communities.

Over time, the Arakan Rohingya have grown to a population of more than 1 million, accounting for about one-third of the state's population. Humanity generosity no longer applies when a lot of money is involved in turning political refugees with generally low education levels into economic immigrants. The Rohingya people are quite different from the Burmese Buddhists in cultural practices and customs, and disputes between them are not uncommon.

When Myanmar became independent after World War II in 1948, the Myanmar government granted eligible Rohingya Myanmar citizenship and civil rights in local Myanmar affairs.

However, in 1982, the Ne Win military government issued a new citizenship law which questioned the allegiance of the Rohingya and refused to recognise them officially as one of its ethnic minorities.