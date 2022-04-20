More than 500 flee Malaysian detention centre in pre-dawn escape

KUALA LUMPUR - More than 500 detainees fled a Malaysian immigration detention centre in Penang following a pre-dawn break-out on Wednesday (April 20).

The Malaysian Immigration Department confirmed that 528 detainees, all ethnic Rohingyas, had escaped the Sg Bakap temporary detention centre, which straddles the border between Penang and Kedah states, at 4.30am.

The department did not disclose the cause, but a report in The Star said that the incident was triggered by a protest which quickly turned into a riot. There are also reports some fugitives died during the escape, but authorities have not confirmed this.

Immigration Director-General Khairul Dzaimee Daud said that as of 10am on Wednesday, 362 escapees had been re-arrested following a joint operation by authorities, volunteer corps and the public.

"The effort to locate the rest of detainees is ongoing," Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee said in a statement.

The Kedah police chief is expected to hold a press conference later on Wednesday.

Malaysia is one of the main destinations for ethnic Rohingyas fleeing communal violence in Myanmar. Malaysia does not formally recognise refugees, and as such, most of them are considered to be illegal immigrants.

The Rohingya refugees held at the detention centre are mostly those who have tried to enter Malaysia through the island of Langkawi off the coast of Kedah. More than 500 such detainees were transferred from Langkawi to the Sg Bakap detention centre in mid-2021 by immigration officials, citing logistical issues concerning their continued food supply.