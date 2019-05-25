Thailand's former National Legislative Assembly president named Senate speaker

BANGKOK (XINHUA) - Thailand's former National Legislative Assembly President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai has been named Senate speaker.

Senators voted Pornpetch as Senate speaker upon the opening of the post-election parliament on Friday (May 24).

Meanwhile, Singsuek Singphrai was named first deputy Senate speaker and Supachai Somcharoen, former chairman of the Election Commission, was named second deputy Senate speaker.

Thailand's King and Queen on Friday presided over the opening ceremony for parliament following the March 24 election.

A total of 498 MPs and 250 senators attended the opening ceremony for parliament alongside Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, members of his cabinet, members of the National Council for Peace and Order and heads of independent agencies.

On Saturday, the MPs are scheduled to convene in an auditorium to attend the oath-taking ceremony and vote for a House speaker and deputy House speakers.