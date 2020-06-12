Thailand to lift nationwide Covid-19 curfew on June 15

BANGKOK - Thailand will lift the nationwide night-time curfew on Monday (June 15), as part of its phase four easing of lockdown measures, said a government spokesman on Friday (June 12).

The move to gradually ease lockdown measures comes after no local coronavirus case were reported over the past 2½ weeks,

"The ban on going outside after 11pm will be lifted on June 15 after phase three is over," Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

"But travel restrictions into the kingdom via land, sea, and air will be maintained, as most cases are now imported," he added.

All incoming international flights have been banned from April 4 except repatriation and cargo flights. The ban is expected to last until June 30.

Thailand had declared a state of emergency on March 26 and imposed a nationwide night-time curfew on April 3, initially from 10pm to 4am, before being adjusted to the hours between 11pm and 4am on May 17.

It was further relaxed on June 1, from 11pm to 3am, as the number of Covid-19 infections continued to fall, often to single digits and recently to zero local cases.

Thailand started easing lockdown measures on May 3 with restaurants, hair salons, parks, markets, open-air sports venues, pet grooming salons and nurseries being allowed to reopen.

Phase four, initially declared as the final phase, will see international and tutoring schools, as well as amusement parks, open their doors again from June 15.

Schools with more than 120 students under the Ministry of Education will reopen on July 1.

While alcohol will be allowed to be served in restaurants, hotels and other eateries from June 15, bars and nightclubs will have to remain shut. Sports competitions will be allowed but without spectators.

The kingdom has recorded a total of 3,129 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including four new cases - comprising Thais returning from India - and 58 deaths as of Friday.

Over the past 18 days, new cases involved Thai returnees housed in state and local quarantine facilities.