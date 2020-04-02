Coronavirus: Thailand to announce nationwide curfew starting Friday

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand is to announce a nationwide curfew between 10pm and 4am starting on Friday (April 3) to try to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

The curfew will have some exceptions, including for the transport of medical supplies, movement of patients or people into quarantine, and travel of medical personnel, according to the statement shown to reporters.

"The prime minister will make the announcement this evening on national television around 6pm," deputy government spokesman Ratchada Thanadirek told Reuters when reached by telephone.

This story is developing.

