Thailand to crown its newly-wed king in elaborate ceremonies today

BANGKOK - Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who ascended the throne three years ago, will be officially crowned on Saturday morning (May 4) in elaborate rituals lasting three days.

This will be Thailand's first coronation in 69 years.

At 10.09am local time, the palace will begin special Buddhist and Brahmin rites, including an ablution and investiture which will pave the way for him to utter his first royal command as an officially anointed monarch.

The 66-year-old monarch, whose full name is Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, has been an assertive and unpredictable figure since taking the throne after the death of his revered father Bhumibol Adulyadej. He is the 10th king of the Chakri dynasty, and is also known as King Rama X.

On Thursday, he surprised many Thais by announcing his marriage to his partner and deputy commander of his bodyguard unit Suthida Tidjai, giving her the title of Queen. The marriage was King Vajiralongkorn's fourth.

While Thailand is a constitutional monarchy, the royal family has extensive influence, wealth and power.

Over the past three years, King Vajiralongkorn has consolidated personal control over the royal guards and the Crown Property Bureau, which was estimated to hold over US$40 billion (S$55 billion) worth of assets in 2014. He now personally appoints members of the sangha supreme council, where the Buddhist country's most senior monks sit.

Meanwhile, members of a new civilian volunteer corps wear signature yellow and blue uniforms and salute the king's portrait before conducting any community activity, like cleaning roads and running public kitchens.

Thailand's strict lese majeste law makes insulting or defaming the king, queen, regent or heir apparent punishable by up to 15 years' jail.

As lese majeste complaints can be filed by anyone, critics argue that the ruling junta has wielded them liberally against political dissidents. But lese majeste prosecutions abruptly dropped in recent months, something veteran historian Sulak Sivaraksa attributes to the personal intervention of the king himself.

Dr Sulak, who had a personal audience with the king in 2017, described the monarch as "very well-read".

"Based on my impression, he was concerned about the survival of the monarchy, the state of the Thai sangha, and how democracy would work in Thailand," the scholar told The Straits Times.

Naresuan University political science lecturer Puangchon Unchanam, assessing the king's first three years in power, told The Straits Times: "Against all odds, he has shown to the public that he has more political skill, will, and assertiveness to steer his reign than what many people thought he had, especially before he became king."

He was also arguably more active than his father in protecting the political and economic interests of the crown, said Dr Puangchon.

"Before he ascended the throne, it was still somewhat debatable to what degree the monarch controlled, owned, and even cared about the Crown Property Bureau (CPB); and whether the CPB belonged to the crown as an institution or the monarch as a person. Thai conservatives tended to say that it belonged to, and aimed to benefit, the nation as a whole, or the monarchy as an essential part of the nation - not the monarch as a person. Now, under Rama X's reign, it is clear that it belongs solely to His Majesty."

No invitations for foreign dignitaries were sent for Saturday's coronation.

Singapore's ambassador to Thailand Chua Siew San, as dean of the foreign diplomatic corps in the Kingdom, will be granted an audience with the king this morning, according to Thailand's Foreign Ministry.

In the afternoon, representatives of the diplomatic corps will also meet the king.