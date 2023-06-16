Thailand seeking to re-engage Myanmar junta with Asean meeting: Letter, sources

BANGKOK - Thailand’s caretaker government is proposing to “fully re-engage” Myanmar’s military rulers and has invited Asean foreign ministers to an informal meeting on Sunday to discuss a stalled peace plan, according to a letter seen by Reuters and sources aware of the invitation.

The proposal was made in a June 14 letter to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) counterparts from Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, which was seen by Reuters on Friday and confirmed by three sources with knowledge of the planned meeting.

In a summit last month, Asean leaders called for an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar.

The unrest began after the military deposed the elected civilian government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in a 2021 coup.

Frustration has mounted among some members of the 10-country bloc over how to handle Myanmar and its bloody political turmoil.

Thailand’s latest move will raise fresh questions about the group’s unity.

Two sources with knowledge of Sunday’s meeting told Reuters that Myanmar’s junta-appointed foreign minister had been invited. Myanmar’s military spokesman did not respond to phone calls on Friday night.

Asean chair Indonesia has declined to attend the proposed meeting, according to three sources. Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry told Reuters it “hasn’t heard” about the invitation.

The foreign ministry in Thailand declined to comment.

Thailand is expected to have a new government by August following an election last month that saw the ruling pro- military coalition trounced by progressive and populist parties.

Myanmar’s ruling generals for nearly two years have been barred by Asean from its high-level meetings over its failure to honour a 2021 agreement, known as the “5-point consensus”.

It included calls for a cessation of hostilities, dialogue between all parties and the granting of full humanitarian access.

The government of Thailand - whose current prime minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, himself first came to power in an army coup - has previously sought to bring Myanmar’s military officials back into informal talks with Asean counterparts - at times putting it at odds with efforts by Indonesia.

A source in Jakarta said Indonesia’s rejection of the invitation included the fact that Thailand’s initiative contradicted the recent Asean agreement at the May summit.