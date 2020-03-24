Thailand reports second coronavirus death

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand reported its second coronavirus death on Tuesday (March 24), a health ministry official said.

The country has confirmed 721 cases of infections.

The ministry will hold a news conference at 10 am local time (11am Singapore time) to give more details and update the outbreak situation.

Later on Tuesday, the Cabinet will consider additional measures to help those affected by the outbreak.

Thailand has shut down malls in Bangkok for 22 days and extended the closure of schools, bars and cinemas in the capital to curb the outbreak. Several provinces also implemented similar measures.