Thailand reports 89 new coronavirus cases in highest daily jump

A Royal Thai Army soldier sprays sanitizer in Bangkok on March 21, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Saturday (March 21), with 89 new cases taking the national tally to 411.

Dr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, said the new cases were linked to earlier infections from a boxing match, an entertainment complex and a religious gathering in neighbouring Malaysia.

Of those infected, 366 are currently being treated, while 44 have recovered.

Thailand has reported one death in the outbreak.

 

