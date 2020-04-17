Thailand reports 28 new Covid-19 cases, considers easing restrictive measures next week

BANGKOK (XINHUA) - Thailand's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday (April 17) said the Thai government will consider easing restrictions next week as the number of new infections is slowly dropping.

On Friday, Thailand confirmed 28 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 2,700 with one fatality reported.

The death toll stands at 47 and 1,689 have recovered.

The lockdown can be lifted if the Covid-19 situation can be controlled locally and that the health systems are able to detect and treat patients, said CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.

"If everyone cooperates by strictly adhering to the principle of safe distancing and wearing masks, then the government is likely to relax some measures," said the spokesman, "these measures may include some types of businesses to resume."

Mr Taweesin said, for example, in shopping malls, customers must wear face masks at all times and only shops deemed essential will be allowed to reopen, while any activity which may draw people together will remain prohibited.

