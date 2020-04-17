Thailand reports 28 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

A Buddhist monk collects alms while wearing a face shield at an outdoor market in Bangkok on April 17, 2020.
A Buddhist monk collects alms while wearing a face shield at an outdoor market in Bangkok on April 17, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
13 min ago

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand on Friday (April 17) reported 28 new coronavirus cases and one more death, an 85-year-old woman who had other health complications.

Of the new cases, 16 were linked to previous cases, five had no links to old cases, and seven are awaiting investigation, said Mr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,700 cases and 47 fatalities, while 1,689 patients have recovered and gone home.

 

