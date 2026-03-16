Thai ruling party tightens grip on power with House Speaker post

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Mr Sophon Saram (right) received 289 votes, compared with 123 for the opposition People’s Party candidate.

– Thailand’s ruling party has wasted little time in translating its surprise election win into institutional control, tightening its grip on Parliament and edging closer to forming a new government.

Newly elected lawmakers on March 15 selected Mr Sophon Saram, a senior figure in Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s Bhumjaithai Party, as Speaker of the 500-member House of Representatives.

Mr Sophon received 289 votes, compared with123 for the opposition People’s Party candidate.

The role is pivotal in Thailand’s parliamentary system, as the Speaker sets legislative agendas and schedules key votes for the Lower House, including the upcoming session to formally select the prime minister.

The move clears the way for Mr Anutin to secure another term after his party’s strong showing in the Feb 8 election.

Bhumjaithai won 192 seats to become the largest bloc in Parliament – a rare victory for a conservative party in a country where rival pro-democracy groups have often won the vote, only to be removed from power through court rulings or military coups.

The appointment of Mr Sophon, who hails from the north-eastern province of Buriram, underscores the consolidation of power by Bhumjaithai through its influential network of local political dynasties, largely in north-eastern Thailand.

Much of the party’s strength is linked to the Chidchob family of rural Buriram, and Mr Newin Chidchob – a former politician and now a prominent power broker – is widely viewed as an architect of the party’s strategy, though he holds no formal government post nor role in the party.

The Speaker’s position also strengthens Bhumjaithai’s influence across both chambers of Parliament.

The Senate Speaker, Mr Mongkol Surasajja, a former governor of Buriram, presides over an Upper House selected through a complex peer-based system in 2024.

Though officially non-partisan, roughly two-thirds of senators are believed to have links to Mr Newin or Mr Anutin, aligning them with the ruling coalition.

Mr Anutin has already finalised a 15-party coalition commanding roughly 290 seats – comfortably above the 251 needed for a simple majority.

Cabinet posts are expected to be dominated by Bhumjaithai figures, with several portfolios allocated to key coalition partner Pheu Thai.

The Lower House on March 15 also selected Bhumajaithai’s Ms Mallika Jirapunvanit as the first Deputy House Speaker, and named Mr Lertsak Pattanachaikul from the Pheu Thai Party as second deputy.

The prime ministerial vote is expected within days, after which the new Cabinet line-up is expected to be finalised and submitted to King Maha Vajiralongkorn for royal endorsement. BLOOMBERG