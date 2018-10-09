Thai police charge suspect involved in Bangkok shoot-out that killed Indian tourist

BANGKOK - Thai police have charged a suspect involved in a gang shoot-out at a popular shopping district in Bangkok that left an Indian tourist dead, the Bangkok Post reported.

Acting deputy Bangkok police commissioner Katcha Thatsat said on Tuesday (Oct 9) the suspect, Preecha Sak-udompaisal, turned himself in at a police station on Monday night. He said the 28-year-old, also known as Tam Tuekdaeng, confessed to being one of the shooters in the incident on Sunday night that took place at a carpark behind the Watergate Pavilion mall in central Pratunam.

The area is frequented by tourists and known for its cheap shopping and night markets.

Police Major-General Katcha said the shootout was the result of a dispute between rival gangs.

Police had said on Monday, citing witnesses, that the skirmish began after three young men armed with rifles first opened fire at a snooker parlour.

That prompted a group of about 20 men - who were also armed with pistols, knives and sticks - to run out from the snooker parlour onto the street where the first group had opened fire.

Preecha was the supervisor of the snooker club which was newly opened.

A group of Indian tourists leaving a nearby restaurant to head back to their tour bus were caught in the gunfire.

The Nation newspaper has identified the Indian national who was killed as Gakhrejr Dheeraj. The 42-year-old died in hospital.

Four others were injured in the incident. They included Indian tourist Sharma Dharmendra, 45, and 28-year-old Laotian tourist, Keovongsa Thonekeo.

Two Thai men, Thaksin Suk-iad, 22, and Pornthep Pumpuang, 23, were also injured.

Police are applying for court warrants to arrest five other suspects involved in the shooting, Police Maj-Gen Katcha said.