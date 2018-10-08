Two foreign tourists killed in gang shooting near Bangkok mall

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two foreign tourists were killed, and two Thais and another tourist suffered injuries, when a group of young men fired rifles at a rival gang near a Bangkok shopping mall on Sunday night (Oct 7).

The shooting happened at 8.30pm on a soi, or side street, behind the Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel where tourist coaches were parked.

The side street is off Ratchaprarop Road in Makkasan sub-district of Ratchathewi district.

Police said Gakhrejr Dheeraj, 42, an Indian, and Keovongsa Thonekeo, 28, a Lao tourist, died later in hospital.

Another Indian tourist, Sharma Dharmendra, 45, was injured, along with two Thai men, Thaksin Suk-iad, 22, and Pornthep Pumpuang, 23.

Police Major General Senit Samararn Samruajkit, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 1, said three young men armed with rifles opened fire at their rivals following a dispute at a nearby snooker parlour.

Mr Senit quoted witnesses as saying that some 20 young men armed with pistols, knives and sticks ran from the snooker parlour into the street, where the three men carrying rifles opened fire.

Mr Senit said police have yet to investigate the type of rifles used, but spent shells from an AK-47 assault rifle were found at the scene.

Tour guide Juli Sawang-aroon, 62, said the injured Indians belong to a group of Indian tourists taken by coach to dine at the India Gate restaurant on the ground floor of the shopping mall.

After the dinner, the tourists were given some time for shopping before the coach took them back to their hotel. Those who had finished their shopping returned to the carpark on the street to wait for their coach.

Mr Senit said the rival gangs are believed to be made up of youngsters in the area.