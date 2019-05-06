Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida to greet public from palace balcony

BANGKOK (DPA) - Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida will appear on the Grand Palace balcony to greet the public on Monday (May 6), the last day of his three-day elaborate coronation.

The much-delayed coronation, with an estimated cost of up to US$31 million (S$42 million), came 2.5 years after King Vajiralongkorn ascended the throne when his late father King Bhumibol Adulyadej died in 2016.

It was Thailand's first coronation in nearly 70 years, the first and probably the only such event in most Thais' lifetime.

The king crowned himself with a 7.3-kg multi-tiered crown made of gold and diamonds dating back over two centuries on Saturday and was carried on a palanquin in a colourful seven-hour-long parade around Bangkok's old town late Sunday to greet more than 200,000 people lining the streets.

Although the queen's appearance on Monday is not listed in the official coronation schedule, the Thai government confirmed she is to be by the king's side, in their first official public appearance as the king and queen of Thailand. The couple were scheduled to appear at 4.30pm local time (5.30pm Singapore time).

In an unanticipated and swift move, the 66-year-old king married his bodyguard, 40-year-old General Suthida Vajiralongkorn na Ayudhya, and named her the new queen of Thailand last Wednesday, three days before he was crowned.

A former Thai Airways flight attendant, Queen Suthida had long been rumoured to be romantically linked with Vajiralongkorn since he was the crown prince, but their relationship was never publicly announced until last week.