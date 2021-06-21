Thai capital Bangkok to lift more Covid-19 restrictions

BANGKOK (XINHUA) - Restrictions over Covid-19 will be further eased in the Thai capital of Bangkok beginning Monday (June 21), local authorities said Sunday.

From Monday, convenience stores in Bangkok, which previously were allowed to open between 11pm and 4am, will be able to open around the clock, while swimming pools, science parks, art and cultural exhibition centres as well as libraries and stadiums will be allowed to reopen, according to a statement issued by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

However, any gatherings of more than 50 people at those venues must apply for permission in advance from the BMA.

Bangkok recorded 836 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, accounting for more than 25 percent of the 3,682 daily cases reported nationwide.

Following an acceleration of the vaccine rollout, the BMA had previously allowed parks, beauty salons, spa and massage parlours and tattoo shops to reopen, and allowed restaurants to provide dine-in services for longer time and serve more customers.

As of Saturday, the South-east Asian country has administered more than 7.5 million doses of vaccines.

Nearly three per cent of its population are fully vaccinated, according to World in Data, while 4.8 per cent are partially vaccinated.

Thailand aims to vaccinate about 70 per cent of its population by the end of the year.