Bangkok to allow more businesses to reopen as Covid-19 outbreak eases

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Thailand's outbreak epicentre of Bangkok will allow some aesthetics-related businesses to reopen after its worst wave of infections improved and more people are vaccinated.

Beauty clinics, foot massage services, nail salons and tattoo parlours can resume operations from Monday (June 14), Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Saturday. People will regain access to parks, botanical gardens and museums in the city.

"After a careful consideration, the relaxation can go ahead as planned," he added.

"The outbreak situation is now at a controllable level and residents of Bangkok, especially those in these businesses, have already received vaccinations."

Last month, he overturned Bangkok's plan to relax restrictions on June 1 and ordered an extension of the closures until June 14 as the capital struggled to contain the virus spread.

The health ministry on Sunday reported 2,804 new cases and 18 deaths. That was down from a record of nearly 10,000 new cases in a day in May.

Bangkok remains the virus hot spot of Thailand's current outbreak, accounting for about a third of new infections since the resurgence in early April and with new clusters still being detected.

But authorities have been ramping up vaccinations for the city's residents, with 1.6 million shots administered, enough for nearly 10 per cent of its population, compared to about 4 per cent nationwide.