Teens in Malaysia to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in mid-September, says health ministry

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia will begin vaccinating teenagers in mid-September, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a circular dated Aug 12 that this will involve those aged 12 to 15 who have health conditions and those aged 16 to 17 with or without health conditions.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, in a post on Twitter on Friday (Aug 13), said teenagers with underlying medical conditions will be prioritised first.

"An announcement will be made next week by JKJAV (Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply) on how Covid-19 vaccinations for adolescents will be implemented as per the circular and the latest updated clinical guidelines," Mr Khairy said.

The latest developments came amid calls from parents and medical experts to vaccinate teens ahead of the reopening of schools on Sept 1 and as the country sees surging Covid-19 infections.

Schools were shut in early May after Covid-19 was found to have spread among students.

On Thursday, Malaysia reported 21,668 new infections, the highest daily tally so far during the coronavirus pandemic. Another 318 deaths were reported.