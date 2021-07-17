Malaysia schools to reopen in stages from Sept 1

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Schools in Malaysia will reopen in stages for face-to-face classes from Sept 1, the Education Ministry said on Saturday (July 17).

Home-based teaching and learning will continue until Aug 31, the ministry said in a statement, adding that this applies to all government schools, government aided schools, private schools and educational institutions registered with them.

But this ruling is subject to change depending on the latest risk assessments by the Health Ministry and National Security Council.

"The ministry will inform further details on the reopening of schools for face-to-face learning at least one week before schools open," it added.

The schools were shut in early May after Covid-19 cases were found to have spread among students in several schools, after these educational institutions were opened for just several weeks this year.

Primary school students had returned to school in March and secondary school students resumed their classes in April.

Students have since been getting their lessons online and from programmes slotted on national television.

The ministry's statement said the decision to reopen was made after taking into account the country's current vaccination rates.

As of Friday (July 16), 253,366 teachers and administrators (61.3 per cent) as well as 10,876 support staff (46.33 per cent) had received at least their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.