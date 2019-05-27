Tam, Malaysia's last male rhino dies

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's last surviving male Sumatran rhino Tam died on Monday (May 27) afternoon.

Tam, believed to be in his 30s, had been suffering from kidney and liver damage for quite some time. He had been living in captivity, with the species considered extinct in the wild in Malaysia.

Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga said he is getting information on the death and their next course of action.

Wildlife Department assistant director Sen Nathan added that a post-mortem would be conducted.

Iman, a female, is the sole surviving Sumatran rhino in captivity in Malaysia now.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment minister Christina Liew is expected to issue a statement on the Tam's death later on Monday.