Suu Kyi aide among new wave of arrests in Myanmar: Party official

Protesters hold up placards demanding the release of detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the coup in Yangon, on Feb 10, 2021.
  • Published
    53 min ago

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - One of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's closest aides, Kyaw Tint Swe, was detained overnight in a new wave of arrests following last week's military coup, an official of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party said in a post on Facebook.

Kyaw Tint Swe had served as Minister for the Office of the State Counsellor under Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the Feb 1 coup.

NLD information committee member Kyi Toe said Kyaw Tint Swe and four others had been taken from their homes.

Myanmar authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Reuters was unable to confirm the arrests independently.

Scores of officials have been detained since the coup.

