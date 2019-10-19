Superyacht linked to 1MDB and Jho Low up for sale again

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A superyacht that used to be owned by Low Taek Jho, the fugitive businessman linked to the financial scandal at Malaysian state fund 1MDB, is up for sale again.

The superyacht, named the Equanimity when Low, better known as Jho Low, used to own it, was purchased by Genting Malaysia Bhd for US$126 million (S$172 million) in April and renamed the Tranquility.

The vessel made headlines in August after reports that model and socialite Kylie Jenner rented it to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

Financial news website Business Insider reported that the Tranquility is now up for sale at an asking price of US$200 million, citing yachting company Camper & Nicholsons (C&N).

A check by The Star on C&N's website confirms that the superyacht is on sale and that it can also be rented for 1.1 million euros (S$1.7 million) per week.

According to C&N, the Tranquility is "a trailblazing yacht offering unparalleled levels of luxury for a large number of guests. This is what the market has been waiting for."

It is unclear when Genting, a Malaysian conglomerate, put the superyacht up for sale.

The vessel was one of numerous luxury items seized by the Malaysian government as part of its probe into money-laundering and corruption at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The 91.5m-long superyacht is known to have a Turkish bath, swimming pool and a helicopter landing pad.

Last February, the Tranquility was seized off the coast of Bali by Indonesia at the request of US authorities as part of its investigations into the 1MDB scandal.

The Indonesian government then handed over the vessel to Malaysia in August the same year.