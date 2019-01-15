Sultan Abdullah to ascend throne as sixth Sultan of Pahang in traditional ceremony

KUANTAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The dais is set for a new Sultan of Pahang to ascend the throne.

Sultan Abdullah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah will be proclaimed the sixth Ruler of Pahang in a ceremony at Istana Abu Bakar, Pekan, on Tuesday (Jan 15).

According to the programme schedule, the ceremony will begin at 10.50am with attendants carrying the Pahang regalia into the royal audience hall.

At 11am, Sultan Abdullah and his entourage, including his consort Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Iskandar, will enter the hall.

Tengku Muda Pahang Tengku Abdul Rahman is expected to read the declaration of the ruler's appointment and Sultan Abdullah will then take his oath.

Tengku Abdul Rahman will represent the titled royalty, the state's royal council, royal family members and the nobility of Pahang, in pledging their loyalty to Sultan Abdullah.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail will then represent the state executive council, assemblymen, government officers, statutory bodies and the people of Pahang, in pledging their loyalty.

The last time such a proclamation was held was in 1974 when Sultan Ahmad Shah ascended as the ruler of Pahang.

With his accession, Sultan Abdullah will be the sixth modern Sultan of Pahang, a dynasty that can be traced back to 1882.

It will be business as usual for the people of Pahang as there is no state holiday.

State secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak said in a short message that no public holiday would be declared in Pahang on Tuesday.

During the announcement of Sultan Abdullah's accession last Saturday, Tengku Abdul Rahman was asked whether a special state holiday would be declared to mark the proclamation.

He said that the suggestion would be forwarded to the state secretary for consideration.