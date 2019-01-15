Sultan Abdullah takes oath as sixth Sultan of Pahang

PAHANG - Malaysia's third largest state on Tuesday (Jan 15) welcomed a new ruler after Sultan Abdullah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah was proclaimed the sixth Ruler of Pahang.

The 59-year-old monarch took his oath after the declaration of the ruler's appointment was read out by his younger brother, Tengku Muda Pahang Tengku Abdul Rahman, during a ceremony at Istana Abu Bakar, located in the royal town of Pekan, at 11am.

The installation of Sultan Abdullah puts him in line to become the next Malaysian constitutional ruler under the rotation system practised by the nine Malay royal houses.

This follows the sudden abdication of Kelantan's Sultan Muhammad V on Jan 6 after serving just two years - three years short of the five-year reign - purportedly over his recent marriage to a Russian woman.

In a statement during the ceremony, Sultan Abdullah said: "I thank my wife Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Iskandar for the love and support."

He also spoke about his father, Sultan Ahmad Shah Al Musta'in Billah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar, who stepped down as the fifth ruler of Pahang due to his declining health. The 88-year-old reigned for almost 45 years.

"I hope the people will pray for my father," the new sultan said in a shaky voice while visibly trying to hold back tears.

Related Story Sultan Abdullah to ascend throne as sixth Sultan of Pahang in traditional ceremony

The fourth of eight siblings and the eldest son, Sultan Abdullah was born on July 30, 1959.

The last time such a ceremony was held was in 1974 when Sultan Ahmad Shah ascended as the ruler of Pahang. The dynasty of the Pahang sultanate can be traced back to 1882.

Pahang residents welcomed the proclamation of their new Sultan.

"I am very proud and happy that His Royal Highness was proclaimed the new Sultan, I'm sure he will do a good job in looking after our wellbeing. Whether or not he ends up as King, we're with him," said banana fritter seller Aisyah Mat Idris, 54.