Sulawesi quake: Singapore offers to send tents, meals and medical supplies

JAKARTA - Help from Singapore, including the dispatch of two much-needed C-130 planes, has been offered to Indonesia.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 2) that the Government has offered to send humanitarian supplies and personnel to assist Indonesia with ongoing relief efforts, following last Friday's earthquakes and tsunami in Central Sulawesi.

The Singapore Armed Forces will deliver humanitarian supplies and equipment, including tents, meal rations and medical supplies, via two Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 aircraft.

Afterwards, the planes will continue to assist Indonesia with disaster relief efforts, such as the evacuations of civilians from devastated areas.

Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mr Wiranto, had on Monday declared air transport the most pressing need. He added that C-130s - designed to land and take off from short runways - are one of the few planes able to operate from the airport in Palu, where about 200m of runway has been ruined by the quake.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has deployed two of its officers to participate in the 10-day mission to Central Sulawesi by the Asean Emergency Response and Assessment Team from Sept 29 to Oct 9.

This is coordinated by the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management.

The SCDF is also prepared to send a separate team of officers to help with search and rescue operations as well as disaster relief efforts, added the MFA statement.

The Singapore Government will also make a contribution of US$100,000 (S$137,000) as seed money to kick-start a fundraising appeal launched by the Singapore Red Cross on Monday.

"The Singapore Government will work closely with the Indonesian government in the delivery of our humanitarian assistance, and will be guided by the needs and priorities outlined by the Indonesian government," said the statement.

Indonesia's national disaster mitigation agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho on Monday said two Singaporeans have been affected by the quake. One, Mr Ng Kok Choong, was evacuated from Palu, where he was taking part in a paragliding competition, on Saturday, and landed in Singapore on Sunday.

A second Singaporean was evacuated to Makassar on Tuesday.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Sunday night gave the green light for his government to accept international help for urgent disaster response and relief.

Grim details continued to emerge on Tuesday, with the casualty count from last Friday's 7.4-magnitude earthquake, which triggered a deadly tsunami, rising sharply.

The death toll is now 1,234, while 799 people are heavily injured, 152 trapped under buildings, and 99 still missing, said Dr Sutopo. More than 61,000 have been displaced.

Mass burials are under way, with 153 bodies already buried on Monday. Dr Sutopo added that 15 trucks are standing ready with 1,000 body bags for more burials on Tuesday.

Offers of assistance have come from 26 countries and two international organisations, Dr Sutopo told reporters on Tuesday, stressing that there are six urgent needs: air transport, water treatment equipment, tents, generators, field hospitals, and fogging to avert diseases.