Palu airport reopens with limited flights as rescue operations continue amid aftershocks

JAKARTA - Indonesian air navigation authorities on Sunday (Sept 30) reopened the airport in Palu for commercial flights as rescuers race against time to reach earthquake victims trapped under collapsed buildings in the Central Sulawesi capital.

More than 400 people have died from last Friday's 7.5-magnitude earthquake, but Indonesian Vice-President Jusuf Kalla is expecting the death toll to rise to thousands as rescue efforts continue in the days ahead.

Officers from national search and rescue agency Basarnas were seen chipping carefully through rubble at what remains of the Roa Roa Hotel in downtown Palu, while another team at the nearby Tatura Mall tried to establish a safe access point into the building.

Rescuers are taking a cautious approach due to the possibility of further aftershocks, making many building structures, such as the mall, unstable.

"We have detected (mobile phone) signals from inside the mall, and we are trying to find a way to get to them," Basarnas official Agus Haryono told reporters at the site.

National disaster management agency BNPB spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said that as many as 170 aftershocks have been recorded as of Sunday.

He added that towns in Palu and Donggala remain in darkness, as electricity supply remains cut off and fuel for power generators is scarce.

Donggala regency is a 30-minute drive from Palu. As it is nearer the epicentre of last Friday's quake and the tsunami it triggered, rescuers are expecting a higher number of casualties there.

This footage shows the catastrophic moment when #tsunami hit the city of Palu after 7.7 magnitude #earthquake shook the city this evening. #prayforpalu #prayforindonesia pic.twitter.com/I8JBi4dZjz — Ramadhani Eko P (@ramadhaniep) September 28, 2018

"Many people are (staying) outside of their homes," said Dr Sutopo. "There is still much help needed for the earthquake victims."

Emergency relief personnel started to trickle in by plane on Saturday after AirNav Indonesia allowed essential flights to land at the Mutiara SIS Al-Jufrie airport in Palu.

Rescue teams had difficulty getting to Palu earlier because the strong tremors had caused deep cracks across part of the airport runway and damage to the air traffic control tower.

Overland travel was also hampered after some 800km of infrastructure such as roads and bridges were damaged.

AirNav Indonesia, however, managed to put up markers on a 2km undamaged stretch of tarmac on Saturday for aircraft to land with emergency supplies and personnel.

President Joko Widodo had mobilised the Indonesian military and police to assist in rescue operations in Palu and Donggala, and more troops are expected to arrive soon.

Writing on Twitter on Sunday, Mr Joko asked for Indonesians to pray for Palu as he boarded a plane for the city.

"Taking off from Adi Soemarmo TNI air base in Surakarta to Palu city. I want to see for myself and ensure the handling of devastation caused by the earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi reaches our brothers and sisters there," he said.

AirNav spokesman Yohanes Harry Sirait said on Sunday that Palu airport is now also open to a limited number of commercial flights, but they will be operating under visual flight rules (VFR).

Pilots flying to airports operating on VFR need to rely on visual references to the ground, and weather conditions must be clear enough for them to see where the aircraft is heading.

"AirNav Indonesia has sent personnel from Makassar and Balikpapan to ensure flight navigation services at Palu airport will run well in order to maximise the recovery process after the earthquake," said Mr Yohanes.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told detik.com news on Sunday that commercial flights will be limited to 20, which is about half of the usual number of flights at the airport.

He has appealed for carriers to resume flights to Palu so that those who want to leave the disaster area can do so.