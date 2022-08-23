ST Explains: Malaysia's ex-PM Najib and the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia's top court ordered former prime minister Najib Razak to begin a 12-year prison sentence on Tuesday (Aug 23) after rejecting his appeal against a conviction on charges related to a multi-billion dollar graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The following are details of the scandal and cases brought against him:

What is 1MDB?

1MDB was a sovereign fund set up in 2009 with the help of Malaysian financier Jho Low to promote economic development.

Najib, who was prime minister from 2009 to 2018, co-founded 1MDB and chaired its advisory board until 2016.

How did billions go missing?

1MDB raised billions of dollars in bonds for use in investment projects and joint ventures between 2009 and 2013.

Conducting its largest ever kleptocracy investigation, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) said US$4.5 billion (S$6.3 billion) was diverted to offshore bank accounts and shell companies, many linked to Low.

The Malaysian authorities say billions more remain unaccounted for.

The siphoned funds were used to buy luxury assets and real estate for Low and his associates, including a private jet, a superyacht, hotels, jewellery, and to finance the 2013 Hollywood film The Wolf Of Wall Street, US lawsuits have said.

Low, a fugitive, has been charged in Malaysia and the United States over his central role in the case. He denies wrongdoing.

His whereabouts are unknown. Malaysia has said he is in China, but Beijing denies it.

Najib was not named by the DoJ, but was alluded to in the investigation as Malaysian Official 1, according to Malaysian and US sources.