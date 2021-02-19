ST Asian Insider video: Myanmar's crisis deepens

WASHINGTON - The Feb 1 military coup in Myanmar has plunged the peace process with armed ethnic groups, which was not making much progress anyway, into further uncertainty.

Meanwhile the army - the Tatmadaw - is hoping the widespread protests it is facing will lose momentum in a month, so that it does not have to intervene directly to suppress them; currently it is the police who have been trying to quell the civil disobedience movement (CDM) which has spread even through the bureaucracy and the private sector.