Smooth sailing as two mega Covid-19 vaccination centres in Kuala Lumpur open

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - It was all systems go as two mega vaccination centres opened in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (June 7).

The vaccination centres at KLCC Convention Centre and Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil began processing appointments at 9am.

Both centres saw a steady stream of people arriving as early as 8am who were ushered in and assisted by volunteers and staff stationed there.

Volunteers included staff from Malaysia Airlines, who helped vaccine recipients register before guiding them towards the counselling area.

Most senior citizens there were accompanied by one caregiver and were placed in a special lane for a speedier process.

Among the first to arrive at the convention centre was retired soldier Abd Nassair Ghani, 59, who was accompanied by his daughter Asha Nur, 30.

"I am very impressed as the process was done in a very orderly and friendly manner," he said.

Mr Nassair said he arrived at the vaccination centre at about 8.30am and received his first dose of the Sinovac vaccine in less than 30 minutes.

"I am the first in my family to get vaccinated and hope that the rest will get theirs soon," he said.

Senior citizen Norma Jani, 64, said her vaccination process went very smoothly, adding that she had not experienced any side effects and felt fine.

"My appointment was at 8.30am and everything was completed by 9am. The staff members were friendly and I urge everyone to get their vaccination as soon as they can," she said.

Vaccination centre manager at KLCC, Dr Muhammad Afif Rafa'ai, said it would vaccinate 3,000 people on Monday.

"We will increase it to a maximum of 8,000 over the coming days," he said.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was also seen at the KLCC Convention Centre to oversee events on the first day.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's infectivity rate of Covid-19 has dipped below 1.0 during the first week of the lockdown, recording 0.99 on Sunday, down from 1.07 on June 1.

On Twitter, health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah shared data showing that the number of Covid-19 cases recorded daily had significantly reduced, after it peaked at 9,020 on May 29 when the infectivity rate was at 1.16.

However, the number of cases remains above 6,000 with 6,241 cases on Sunday, of which 2,178 cases were recorded in Selangor alone.

The Health Ministry also forecast that new cases would have gone above 10,000 if the national infectivity rate rose above 1.2 and standard operating procedures were not followed.

The last time the infectivity rate dipped below 1.0 was on April 7. It reached a peak of 1.21 on May 23, but has shown a decline since June 1.

An infectivity rate of above 1.0 means that more people will get infected and a value below 1.0 means the number of cases will go down.

The data also revealed that Labuan recorded the highest infectivity rate at 1.36, while Perlis recorded the lowest at 0.95 as of June 6.

As at Sunday, the Health Ministry reported 86,628 active cases in the country, with 890 patients being treated in intensive care units and 444 of them requiring respiratory support.

While the country recorded 5,133 new recoveries on Sunday, which brought total recoveries to 526,809, there were also 87 deaths, bringing total fatalities to 3,378.

There are currently 713 active clusters, with 30 new ones detected on Sunday, most of which were linked to the workplace.