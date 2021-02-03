Hair salons, retail shops and other small businesses to reopen during Malaysia's MCO extension: Sources

KUALA LUMPUR - More sectors of Malaysia's economy will be reopened during the Movement Control Order (MCO) extension that begins on Friday (Feb 5), industry and government sources told The Straits Times.

This comes despite rising coronavirus infections and the government's insistence of stricter protocols during the new two-week period of movement curbs.

"We are reversing the strategy. Instead of listing those that can operate, we are listing those that can't," said an official who could not be named due to the confidentiality of the matter.

An industry source also revealed that "the International Trade and Industry Ministry will hold a virtual meeting with relevant trade groups this week to brief on the new standard operating procedures (SOPs)".

Besides beauty and grooming, others such as retail and wholesale retailers and car wash services are among those expecting to end three weeks of closure.

Manufacturing and construction, which have been the main cause of new clusters this year, will also be expected to abide by tougher and costlier SOPs.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Tuesday when announcing the MCO extension that "we are giving more leeway to economic sectors especially small businesses because we understand a full lockdown will be most difficult for the poorest."

But Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, warned that authorities will be imposing stricter guidelines and enforcing them more aggressively to curb the Covid-19 outbreak which saw a new daily high of 5,728 last Saturday and a record 21 deaths on Tuesday.