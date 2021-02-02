Malaysia to extend MCO by two weeks to Feb 18 as Covid-19 infection rates remain high

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will extend its near-nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO) by a fortnight to Feb 18, with stricter restrictions after coronavirus infection rates failed to drop since reimposing the curbs three weeks ago.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Tuesday (Feb 2) the government had decided on the extension after "the Health Ministry confirmed that all states under MCO are showing a trend of rising cases" of Covid-19 at a National Security Council (NSC) meeting earlier the same day.

Only several districts in Sarawak will continue to be under a more lenient conditional MCO, while the rest of the country had begun returning to MCO regulations since Jan 13.

The movement curbs, dubbed MCO 2.0, was earlier supposed to end after Feb 4.

The MCO extension covers the Chinese New Year holidays on Feb 12 and 13, with inter-district and inter-state travel banned.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, gave examples of stricter rules such as limiting the number of people allowed in supermarkets.

New standard operating procedures (SOP) for the MCO will be issued by the NSC in due time, he said.

However, Mr Ismail Sabri said the government would still be considering requests from business sectors to resume operations that were halted when the MCO was reimposed after daily cases persisted in the four-digits for most of the prior two months.

"We are giving more leeway to economic sectors especially small businesses because we understand a full lockdown will be most difficult for the poorest,” he said.

Although a strict version of the MCO successfully brought daily infections down to single digits last year, the current iteration that allows manufacturing, construction and various services to remain in business has seen new record highs of cases, with over 5,000 patients being logged for three consecutive days last week.

The extension will limit celebrations for Chinese New Year, for which the government will only announce specific rules a few days before the lunar new year arrives on Feb 12.

But Mr Ismail Sabri appeared to rule out interstate travel, citing it as a major source of new Covid-19 clusters.

Malaysia on Monday reported 4,214 new cases, after three previous days of above-5,000 cases a day.