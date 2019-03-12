Singapore's remarks on water agreement 'reckless': Malaysian foreign minister Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah fired a salvo against his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on Tuesday (March 12), calling remarks made by the latter on the bilateral water agreement "reckless".

Mr Saifuddin said he was shocked when Dr Vivian criticised in Singapore's parliament earlier this month Malaysia's move to review the 1962 water agreement.

"First, he accused Malaysia of not respecting the 1962 agreement by saying we can no longer review it after 25 years," Mr Saifuddin said in parliament according to Malaysian media.

"So I don't understand what English is used by the Singaporean Foreign Minister to interpret it in such a manner," he said in response to a question by lawmaker Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar - a former Minister of Natural Resources and Environment - on the terms of reference for the water agreement discussion.

Mr Saifuddin added that Dr Vivian also insinuated that Malaysia has problems with governance.

"That is a malicious accusation, it is hitting below the belt," said Mr Saifuddin.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said last month that "rich" Singapore had been benefiting from "poor" Malaysia on the water issue.

Under the 1962 Water Agreement, which expires in 2061, Singapore is entitled to draw up to 250 million gallons a day (mgd) of raw water from the Johor River at three sen per 1,000 gallons.

Johor is entitled to buy five mgd of treated water from Singapore at 50 sen per 1,000 gallons. Singapore has said this price is heavily subsidised and below the cost of treating the water.

Singapore has, in practice, been supplying 16mgd of treated water at Johor's request.

Mr Saifuddin said on Tuesday Malaysia has subsidised Singapore to the tune of RM2.4billion - RM42 million a year or about RM100,000 a day - by selling raw water to the Republic based on prices agreed to in the 1960s.

"This is at a minimum rate, if you want to measure it from the period of the agreement.

"And as you mentioned, we are selling (raw water) at such a cheap price and we are buying it at an expensive rate," Mr Saifuddin said in reply to Wan Junaidi.

Mr Saifuddin said Malaysia and Singapore agreed for discussion to review the agreement when Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad visited the Republic in November last year.

"Singapore's Prime Minister had agreed to discuss the matter, as such the Attorney Generals of both countries met for the first discussion.

"My officers and I followed up so we are already on the second phase of discussion, looking at the price modality, the period and other matters related," said Mr Saifuddin.

To another question by MP Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff, Saifuddin said before any stern measures are taken, the government needs to ensure that the country, especially Johor, have ample water supply.

"We need to work on zero dependency on water from Singapore.

"If they no longer want to negotiate, then we will bring it to the international arbitration and when we reach such a level, I hope the lawmakers here will give us the support to do so," said Mr Saifuddin.

Siti Zailah had asked about measures that the Malaysian government might take if Singapore "continues to be adamant and not review the agreement".