PM Lee, Dr Mahathir reaffirm strong ties between Singapore and Malaysia

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reaffirmed the strong ties between Singapore and Malaysia on Monday (Nov 12), as Dr Mahathir made his first official visit here.

At the start of an official lunch at the Istana, PM Lee said that while this was Dr Mahathir's first official visit to Singapore as the seventh prime minister of Malaysia, he is very familiar with the Republic, having visited many times and collaborated on bilateral projects such as the Linggiu Dam in Johor and the Second Link in Tuas.

"Malaysia is Singapore's closest neighbour and vice versa. We are bound by geography and history. Our economies are extensively intertwined," PM Lee said in his speech.

He noted that Singapore and Malaysia are each other's second-largest trading partners, and Singapore is Malaysia's second-largest foreign investor.

"Our relationship is further strengthened by bonds of kinship, friendship and memories. We all have friends and relatives who live, study or work across the Causeway, and we feel at home when we visit each other," he added.

Some of Singapore's Cabinet members were born and raised in Malaysia, he noted, while several Malaysian ministers were born in Singapore, grew up or studied here.

"And when we are overseas, we can pick each other out by how similarly we speak, dress and behave. The connection is instant," he said.

PM Lee said that for Singaporeans and Malaysians, himself included, many of their best memories were made in each other's countries.

"My first family trips with my parents were to Cameron Highlands," he recalled. "We would drive up to Kuala Lumpur, taking most of a day, and break journey overnight, staying at the Railway Station Hotel - because I was interested in trains."

He recounted how the next morning, the family would drive from KL to Cameron Highlands, stopping along the way at the town of Bidor in Perak for wonton noodles made with fresh water prawns caught in mining ponds.

PM Lee noted that Dr Mahathir and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali met in Singapore, studying at the King Edward VII College of Medicine, now part of the National University of Singapore.

That was where they started their courtship, which led to a happy marriage of more than 60 years, he said.

"When we met in May 2018, Dr Mahathir spoke fondly about his time in the college and his old classmates whom he kept in touch with for many years, but had not seen for a while," he added.

"So I am happy that NUS will confer an Honorary Doctorate of Laws on Dr Mahathir tomorrow, and many of his old friends will be at the ceremony."

PM Lee added: "Singapore and Malaysia will always have a unique place for each other in our hearts, and because of our proximity and interdependence, we will always have an interest in each other's development and success."

Speaking after PM Lee, Dr Mahathir reaffirmed the close relations between the two nations, saying Malaysia and Singapore "are like twins in a way, except perhaps the elder twin is a little bit bigger than the younger twin and a bit older".

"It is not often that we see countries which come together and are separated, and still work together and help each other," he said.

The most important thing, he said, is to continue the good relations.

As would be the case between any two countries, there will be some differences and some competition between Singapore and Malaysia, he added. "But the competition always helps - it helps us to make every effort to win, to help us grow even faster," he said.

Even so, Malaysia and Singapore are mutually dependent, he added.

"Singapore has no hinterland and must use Malaysia as a hinterland. On the other hand, for a very long time, Malaysia had to depend on Singapore for its exports and imports because Singapore has developed into a great port that is comparable today to the greatest in the world. And we need the services of this port and other services related to trade and industry."

Dr Mahathir also said he very much appreciated the fact that PM Lee was the second leader to visit him after his Pakatan Harapan coalition won the general election in May. The first leader to do so was Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

He added: "I hope this visit will cement the strong relations between our two countries and grow the relations, so each one of us can benefit from having two neighbours which are not at odds with each other - at times competing with each other - but most of the time working with each other."

Before the lunch, Dr Mahathir had called on President Halimah Yacob and PM Lee. He and his wife also attended an orchid naming ceremony on the Istana grounds.

The orchid, named the Dendrobium Mahathir Siti Hasmah, is a cross between Dendrobium Kiyoshu Blue x Dendrobium Pink Lips.

On Tuesday, Dr Mahathir will be hosted to lunch by Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.