Singaporeans in Philippines urged to take precautions as Typhoon Kammuri nears

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans in the Philippines have been warned to take precautionary measures and stay indoors as Typhoon Kammuri heads towards the country, with thousands already evacuated, flights cancelled and schools shut.

The notice was issued by the Singapore Embassy in a post on its Facebook page on Monday (Dec 2).

"Frequent to continuous heavy rains and strong winds are expected for the next few days," the embassy said, adding that low-lying areas may be affected by flooding.

"Please take precautionary measures and stay indoors and away from windows. Do continue to monitor local news and look out for advisories from PAGASA," it added, referring to the nation's weather bureau, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

It urged Singaporeans who require consular assistance to contact the Singapore Embassy in Manila on +63 2 8856 9922 between 8.30am and 5pm or its emergency line on +63 917 860 4740 after office hours.

Packing maximum winds of 150kmh near the centre and gusts of up to 185kmh, Typhoon Kammuri, locally known as Tisoy, is expected to make landfall in the nation's east on Monday night or early Tuesday, according to the bureau.

A Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 3 warning - the third-highest in a five-level scale - has been issued for the Bicol region, where the typhoon is expected to hit land, and more than two dozen areas surrounding it.

Nearly 70,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in Bicol ahead of the typhoon's arrival, Agence France-Presse reported.

Meanwhile, a Signal No. 2 warning has also been issued for Metro Manila and a dozen areas, while flights and schools have been suspended.