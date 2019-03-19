Singapore Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin unexpectedly dragged into MP's squabble in Malaysia's Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, who visited Malaysia's Lower House of Parliament while it was in session on Tuesday (March 19), was unexpectedly dragged into a squabble between an Umno MP and Malaysia's Deputy Speaker .

Mr Tan and his delegation are in Kuala Lumpur on a three-day visit to meet Malaysian leaders, and stepped into the hall of the Malaysian Parliament to observe an ongoing session.

Deputy Speaker Mohd Rashid Hasnon announced the arrival of Mr Tan and his delegation at around 12.45pm.

Datuk Mohd Rashid then announced the three-day suspension of Selangor Umno MP Noh Omar, saying the decision was made in the morning session by another Deputy Speaker, Mr Nga Kor Ming, Malaysiakini news site reported on Tuesday.

But Tan Sri Noh said he was not aware of this, and that the suspension was unfair as he was not in the hall earlier to defend himself.

Mr Noh then turned to the Singapore Speaker and asked Mr Tan, according to Malaysiakini: "I want to ask the Speaker from Singapore, have you ever suspended Members (of Parliament) in their absence?"

The remarks were cheered by opposition lawmakers.

The report did not say what Mr Tan's reaction was.

A few hours later, Mr Noh said he accepted the suspension, well after Mr Tan had left.

Mr Tan's three-day visit ends on Wednesday.