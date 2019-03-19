Singapore's Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin meets with Malaysian leaders in visit to Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin who is in Kuala Lumpur paid courtesy calls on Tuesday (March 19) to Malaysian leaders and observed a sitting of the Malaysian parliament.

Mr Tan wrote on his Facebook account: "This is my first formal visit as Speaker and it's apt that we are visiting our neighbours.

"I'm also bringing a larger delegation than usual as we are keen to strengthen bilateral ties at the parliamentarian level."

He will also be meeting with Singaporeans living and working in Malaysia at a dinner reception at the Singapore High Commission.

The delegation met with the Speaker of Malaysia's Lower House of Parliament, Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, and Senate president S. A. Vigneswaran.

Malaysia's two-chamber parliament consists of the Lower House and the Senate, which is the Upper House.

In the meeting with Tan Sri Vigneswaran, the leaders discussed several issues, including Singapore's long-term public housing strategies.

"This is the first time that Mr Tan visited us in his official capacity as Singapore's Parliament Speaker and I am happy to receive him," Mr Vigneswaran told reporters after the meeting.

"We discussed several issues and this include their public housing strategies. They allocate certain quotas for all races in a bid to promote unity and burst any social-class bubbles. We can learn something from this and come up with a plan for Malaysia in the near future," he added.

Mr Vigneswaran said given that Malaysia and Singapore have a long history together, it is important for both countries to "look at the bigger picture" despite facing several bilateral issues.

"So whatever issues we have between us can be, and will be resolved amicably in due time," he said.

Mr Tan also paid a courtesy call to Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Liew Vui Keong on Tuesday.

Mr Tan is accompanied by MPs Vikram Nair, Pritam Singh, Melvin Yong, Yee Chia Hsing, Joan Pereira, Henry Kwek, Saktiandi Supaat, and nominated MP Anthea Ong.

The three-day visit ends on Wednesday (March 20).