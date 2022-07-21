Second Indonesian company to ship frozen chicken to Singapore

JAKARTA- Indonesian poultry company, Ciomas Adisatwa, will soon ship frozen chicken from Tanjung Emas port in Semarang, Central Java, to Singapore, after having received approval from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

It would be the second Indonesian company to supply frozen chicken to the Republic, after Charoen Pokphand Indonesia (CPI) which delivered its first batch on July 13 from Jakarta's Tanjung Priok port.

Ciomas Adisatwa aims to send 100 tonnes of frozen chicken within the first month of its deliveries, director Tommy Kuncoro told The Straits Times.

He said that a few Singapore buyers have committed to ordering chicken from the company. "We are calculating their needs," he added.

Founded in 1993 and based in Bogor, West Java, the company supplies around 100 types of raw and processed chicken products to the domestic market and overseas destinations - Japan, Timor Leste and Papua New Guinea.

Its parent company, Japfa Comfeed Indonesia, exports processed chicken products, animal feed, day-old chicks, animal vaccines and fishery products to at least 10 countries, including Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan and the United States.

Both CPI and Ciomas Adisatwa are looking at exporting chilled chicken to Singapore in the future.

Ciomas Adisatwa said that adding chilled chicken will help boost its sales volume in Singapore. "Our target is to fulfil the market demand in Singapore as much as possible," Mr Tommy said.

On June 30, the SFA approved Indonesia as a new source of frozen, chilled and processed chicken meat for Singapore, adding it to a list of more than 20 accredited countries.

This came after Malaysia banned the export of chicken from June 1 in a bid to stabilise price and supplies. It later partially lifted the ban, allowing exports of kampung chicken and black chicken. The more common and affordable broiler chicken - which makes up the majority of Singapore's chicken imports from Malaysia - is still under the ban.

SFA has said that individual establishments and farms need to be evaluated and approved to ensure food safety before they can supply chicken to Singapore.

Twelve Indonesian establishments submitted applications for accreditation assessments, according to Indonesia's agriculture ministry.

Among them is integrated poultry company Widodo Makmur Unggas, which runs facilities from breeding farms to slaughter houses in Central Java and Yogyakarta.

The company's corporate secretary Pradipta Danar Jati told ST that it is exploring opportunities to team up with several Singapore counterparts for the distribution of frozen chicken.

Currently, it only supplies chicken and its processed products, such as nuggets and sausages, to the domestic market.

"If we can export to Singapore, it will become a milestone for us," he said. "We have a growth plan to increase our production, so why not also expand our distribution?"

The company seeks to increase its production capacity by opening new facilities in a few locations early next year, according to Mr Pradipta.