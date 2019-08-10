Search operations on for missing Singaporean kayakers, Singapore officials on the ground

SINGAPORE - Singapore officials are on the ground to provide assistance and close support in the search operations for two Singaporeans who have been reported missing while kayaking at the Endau waters in Mersing, Johor.

Identified in media reports as Tan Eng Soon, 52, and Puah Geok Tin, 64, the two are believed to have drifted apart from a group of 13 other Singaporeans who were kayaking with them around the Endau islands at about 5.40pm on Thursday (Aug 8).

Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency officials say that the Johor Baru marine rescue sub centre was notified of the two missing tourists at about 2.15pm on Friday. A search and rescue team was activated at Penyabong jetty at about 3.30pm on Friday, the Malaysian officials say.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday (Aug 10) that the Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru has been in close contact with the Malaysian authorities who are coordinating the search operations.

"MFA and the Consulate-General will continue to render consular assistance to the next-of-kin of the missing Singaporeans and support the ongoing search operations," the statement said.