Two Singaporean kayakers missing off Mersing

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two Singaporeans have been reported missing while kayaking at the Endau waters in Mersing, Johor.

The victims, identified as Tan Eng Soon, 52, and Puah Geok Tin, 64, were believed to have drifted from a group of 13 other Singaporeans who were kayaking with them around the Endau islands at about 5.40pm on Thursday (Aug 8).

Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director First Admiral (Maritime) Aminuddin Abdul Rashid said that the Johor Baru marine rescue sub centre (MRSC) was notified about the two missing tourists at about 2.15pm on Friday.

"A police report on the two missing persons were lodged at about 10.30am on Friday. The victims were believed to have gone missing after the group were on their way to Mertang Island from Teluk Kesang," he said in a statement.

He added that a search and rescue team was activated at Penyabong jetty at about 3.30pm on Friday.

He also said that the two victims were on bright green coloured kayaks during the incident.